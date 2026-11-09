WFIT Local & State News - November 9, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Brevard school’s superintendent resigns. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.



"Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell is leaving the district to become vice president of workforce education at Eastern Florida State College.

Rendell has led the school district since May 2023. His appointment was approved by a narrow 3-to-2 school board vote, amid controversy over his qualifications and concerns he would deepen divisions in the community.

Board Chair Matt Susin, who supported his selection, called Rendell a steady, dependable leader.

Rendell earned more than 307-thousand dollars in 2025 and was under contract with the district through 2028.

Former board member Jennifer Jenkins, who opposed his appointment, questioned on social media the timing of his departure and how the college could hire him while he remained under contract with the district."

A call for Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections (SOE) to remove herself from the county’s canvassing board has gained new ammunition: her own daughter is representing the Republican candidate. WLRN’s Joshua Ceballos tells us more.

"Elliot Rodriguez, a Democrat running for Florida’s Congressional District 27, has called for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia to recuse herself from reviewing ballots in his race.

That’s because Garcia’s daughter is one of the attorneys representing Rodriguez’s opponent, incumbent Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.

A spokesman for Garcia’s office said she will not recuse herself, because in her view, there is no conflict of interest since the canvassing board is not a judicial body.

Rodriguez has filed a federal lawsuit against Garcia and Salazar, asking a judge to remove the supervisor from the canvassing board for fear she will not remain impartial.

I’m Joshua Ceballos in Miami"

As investigators continue their probe into the deadly Learjet crash in Palm Beach County, the father of the late young co-pilot is speaking out.

WLRN’s Sofia Zarran has more.

"Alan Filgueiras is the father of 20-year old Nathalia Filgueiras.

The co-pilot of the jet.

He’s hired legal counsel to set the record straight about his daughter's flying qualifications.

Stuart Grossman is one of his lawyers.

“ if you've been reading the media, uh, uh, accounts of everyone who trained her or who was involved in flying with her, that's all you'll hear. She was perfectly qualified to be the co-pilot on this flight despite her tender years”

Filgueiras says the radio transmissions from his daughter right up until the plane crashed convey her skills as a pilot.

“ She, she showed me what it is to be a hero because once you see death coming, a lot of the big boys, military or whatever, they can't handle, and she was the one over there to the last minute fighting.”

Grossman– a trial lawyer who focuses on personal injury and wrongful death claims– says no lawsuit has been filed – and awaits findings from the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation.

I’m Sofia Zarran, in Miami."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk