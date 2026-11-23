Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

AAA projects that more than 81 million Americans will hit the roads and the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday. But an active El Nino pattern will help to fuel yet another coastal storm system. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says Wednesday's travel could be rough across parts of the state.

"Travel through the rest of the day and tomorrow will go largely unaffected by the weather, but that will change come midweek. A developing storm system has the potential to produce showers and thunderstorms, especially along the state's east coast, on the day before Thanksgiving. This storm system will tend to be a faster mover than the one that produced more than two feet of rain across parts of Central Florida last week. The chance for showers will linger into Thursday morning before clearing begins. However, once the storm system moves away from Florida it will impact the entire I-95 corridor, so if your travel plans take you northward on Thanksgiving Day, it will be best to check ahead for possible delays and cancellations."

Andrew says that the return trip home over the weekend is looking uneventful, as a ridge of high pressure builds in. But more storminess is in the forecast for next week.

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly lost to Byron Donalds by less than 1.3 percentage points.

WUSF's Douglas Soule reports he wants to run for governor again in 2030... while Governor Ron DeSantis is leaving the door open for a 2028 presidential run, something Governor-elect Byron Donalds has ruled out.

"Speaking on MS NOW's Deadline: White House podcast, David Jolly says focusing on a 2030 candidacy is a smart decision.

"When Republicans and Independents are calling, saying, "Please do this again," when Democrats are saying, "You've got to help lead us over the next several years," we're building a bigger table. So yes, I am building to run again, and I anticipate running again for governor of Florida in 2030."

Yet, Jolly says his plans could change.

"If circumstances change, if a stronger candidate emerges, then we'll hand off that infrastructure. This has never been about David Jolly being governor. It's about believing in something better about our politics."

This could set up another clash with Governor-elect Byron Donalds, should Donalds choose to run again.

Speaking with Politico, Donalds DID rule out a 2028 presidential run.

"It is not happening. I am focused on Florida. Look, I spent the last six years on Capitol Hill. I'm actually quite happy to be leaving Capitol Hill. But Florida is a great state. My mission is to make sure it stays that way."

But Governor Ron DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has not closed the door on another presidential campaign.

He recently told the New York Times he's not made a decision. He says potential candidates should wait to see how the political environment develops before announcing.

I'm Douglas Soule, in Tallahassee."

Last week’s multi-day storm dropped more than 2 feet of rain on parts of Brevard County. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us which town received the most rainfall.

"According to the National Weather Service, Cocoa Beach led all the reported locations with over 24 inches of rain, followed closely by Titusville and Merritt Island at 22 inches. Elsewhere in the county, Rockledge received nearly 19 inches and Cape Canaveral recorded almost 17 inches. These measurements reflect storm impacts recorded over a 72-hour period from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Friday."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk