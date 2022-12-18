© 2022 WFIT
Barefoot's Beach House Best for 2022

By Barefoot Rick
Published December 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST
BBH-2022-Collage.jpg

I really believe that 2022 was a great year to discover new music. On the Beach House we played a ton of new artists (plus the usual suspects). I thought there were more songs by women than we had played in the past. Also a good representation of songwriters from around the world (Romania, Korea, Nigeria, Ireland, and France). Give a listen to the Beach House Spotify playlist when you get a chance. Enjoy!

- Barefoot Rick

Song Title / Artist(s)
It Ain't Over / The Black Keys
The Lightning I / Arcade Fire
The Lightning II / Arcade Fire
Black Summer / Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Only Heartbreaker / Mitski

The Smoke / The Smile
Simulation Swarm / Big Thief
Once Twice Melody / Beach House
Bad Love / Dehd
Shotgun / Soccer Mommy
Wild / Spoon
Cheer Up Baby / Inhaler
Synchronize / Milky Chance

You / benny blanco, Marshmello, Vance Joy
All The Good Times / Angel Olsen
Daytona Sand / Orville Peck
Crutch / Band of Horses
Hard Working Man / Marcus King
Dance Around It / Lucius, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow
Next to Normal / Lucius

Rock Bottom / Kevin Morby
Problem With It / Plains, Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson
Mistakes / Sharon Van Etten
Sunburn Sylvan / Esso
Miles And Miles / The Heavy Heavy
boy / The Killers
Burning / Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Here to Forever / Death Cab for Cutie
Cracker Island / Gorillaz, Thundercat
Part Of The Band / The 1975
SNAP / Rosa Linn

Barefoot's Beach House WFIT Best of 2022
Barefoot Rick
Rick’s love of radio began at the campus radio station of a small engineering college in upstate New York. Drafted for the Viet Nam war, he was fortunate to be sent in the opposite direction to host afternoon drive at “The Rock of East Africa” (an American Forces radio station in Asmara, Ethiopia). He spent the following 10 years working in commercial radio in suburban New York, Fort Pierce, and Daytona Beach.
