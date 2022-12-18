Barefoot's Beach House Best for 2022
I really believe that 2022 was a great year to discover new music. On the Beach House we played a ton of new artists (plus the usual suspects). I thought there were more songs by women than we had played in the past. Also a good representation of songwriters from around the world (Romania, Korea, Nigeria, Ireland, and France). Give a listen to the Beach House Spotify playlist when you get a chance. Enjoy!
- Barefoot Rick
Song Title / Artist(s)
It Ain't Over / The Black Keys
The Lightning I / Arcade Fire
The Lightning II / Arcade Fire
Black Summer / Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Only Heartbreaker / Mitski
The Smoke / The Smile
Simulation Swarm / Big Thief
Once Twice Melody / Beach House
Bad Love / Dehd
Shotgun / Soccer Mommy
Wild / Spoon
Cheer Up Baby / Inhaler
Synchronize / Milky Chance
You / benny blanco, Marshmello, Vance Joy
All The Good Times / Angel Olsen
Daytona Sand / Orville Peck
Crutch / Band of Horses
Hard Working Man / Marcus King
Dance Around It / Lucius, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow
Next to Normal / Lucius
Rock Bottom / Kevin Morby
Problem With It / Plains, Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson
Mistakes / Sharon Van Etten
Sunburn Sylvan / Esso
Miles And Miles / The Heavy Heavy
boy / The Killers
Burning / Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Here to Forever / Death Cab for Cutie
Cracker Island / Gorillaz, Thundercat
Part Of The Band / The 1975
SNAP / Rosa Linn