Barefoot's Beach House Best for 2022

I really believe that 2022 was a great year to discover new music. On the Beach House we played a ton of new artists (plus the usual suspects). I thought there were more songs by women than we had played in the past. Also a good representation of songwriters from around the world (Romania, Korea, Nigeria, Ireland, and France). Give a listen to the Beach House Spotify playlist when you get a chance. Enjoy!

- Barefoot Rick

Song Title / Artist(s)

It Ain't Over / The Black Keys

The Lightning I / Arcade Fire

The Lightning II / Arcade Fire

Black Summer / Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Only Heartbreaker / Mitski

The Smoke / The Smile

Simulation Swarm / Big Thief

Once Twice Melody / Beach House

Bad Love / Dehd

Shotgun / Soccer Mommy

Wild / Spoon

Cheer Up Baby / Inhaler

Synchronize / Milky Chance

You / benny blanco, Marshmello, Vance Joy

All The Good Times / Angel Olsen

Daytona Sand / Orville Peck

Crutch / Band of Horses

Hard Working Man / Marcus King

Dance Around It / Lucius, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow

Next to Normal / Lucius

Rock Bottom / Kevin Morby

Problem With It / Plains, Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson

Mistakes / Sharon Van Etten

Sunburn Sylvan / Esso

Miles And Miles / The Heavy Heavy

boy / The Killers

Burning / Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Here to Forever / Death Cab for Cutie

Cracker Island / Gorillaz, Thundercat

Part Of The Band / The 1975

SNAP / Rosa Linn