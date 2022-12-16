Blues With A Twist host Sister Mary's favorite blues albums for 2022
• The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On
• John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down
• Grant Dermody And Frank Fotusky, Digging In John’s Backyard
• Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin”
• Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl
• Mississippi Heat, Madeleine
• Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name
• Nighthawks, Established 1972
• Lee Fields, Sentimental Fool
• Johnny Sansone, May Be The Last Time
• Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son
• Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name
• Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames, Night Walk
• Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie
• Mud Morganfield, Portrait
• The Texas Horns, Everybody Lets Roll
• Angela Strehli, Ace Of Blues
• Peter Veteska & Blue Train, So Far So Good
• Al Basile, Through with Cool
• Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me
• Doug MacLeod, A Soul To Claim
• Larry McCray, Blues Without You
• Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues
• Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That…
• Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am The Moon