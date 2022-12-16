© 2022 WFIT
Blues with a Twist

Blues With A Twist host Sister Mary's favorite blues albums for 2022

By Mary Elwell (Sister Mary)
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
Blues With A Twist Best Blues Albums of 2022

• The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On
• John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down
• Grant Dermody And Frank Fotusky, Digging In John’s Backyard
• Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin”
• Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl

• Mississippi Heat, Madeleine
• Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name
• Nighthawks, Established 1972
• Lee Fields, Sentimental Fool
• Johnny Sansone, May Be The Last Time
• Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son

• Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name
• Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames, Night Walk
• Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie
• Mud Morganfield, Portrait
• The Texas Horns, Everybody Lets Roll

• Angela Strehli, Ace Of Blues
• Peter Veteska & Blue Train, So Far So Good
• Al Basile, Through with Cool
• Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me
• Doug MacLeod, A Soul To Claim
• Larry McCray, Blues Without You

• Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues
• Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That…
• Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am The Moon

Mary Elwell (Sister Mary)
Sister Mary acquired her love for the Blues from her Dad who loved Swing / Jump Blues.  Sister Mary has fond memories of doing the jitterbug with her Dad in their living room.  According to Sister Mary, the main reason she started volunteering at WFIT was because she loved the blues shows so much.  Now, she is able to create her own playlists and really loves doing it.  She's also had a wonderful time in helping other WFIT DJs create Playlists for their shows. 
