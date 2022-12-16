Blues With A Twist host Sister Mary's favorite blues albums for 2022

Blues With A Twist Best Blues Albums of 2022

• The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On

• John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down

• Grant Dermody And Frank Fotusky, Digging In John’s Backyard

• Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin”

• Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl

• Mississippi Heat, Madeleine

• Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name

• Nighthawks, Established 1972

• Lee Fields, Sentimental Fool

• Johnny Sansone, May Be The Last Time

• Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son

• Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name

• Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames, Night Walk

• Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie

• Mud Morganfield, Portrait

• The Texas Horns, Everybody Lets Roll

• Angela Strehli, Ace Of Blues

• Peter Veteska & Blue Train, So Far So Good

• Al Basile, Through with Cool

• Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me

• Doug MacLeod, A Soul To Claim

• Larry McCray, Blues Without You

• Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues

• Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That…

• Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Am The Moon