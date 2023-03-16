Guitar Trax: Brian Tarquin interviews Paul Stanley of Kiss

For more than 45 years, Paul Stanley has reigned supreme as one of the single-most recognizable front men in the history of rock and roll. Although preferring to live his off stage life out of the media spotlight he continues to be the chief songwriter, driving force and unwavering voice of KISS. A visionary and trendsetter since the early 1970s, Stanley’s passion for both the musical and visual arts has perhaps been the key to the astonishing ongoing worldwide phenomenon known as KISS. Stanley also returned to his passion for painting ten years ago by creating portraits and abstracts that are emotionally-charged compositions. He aims to maximize the direct, physical impact of his paintings through scale, texture, color and simplicity of images. In a few short years of exhibiting, Stanley’s works have been acquired by numerous art collectors and he has been commissioned to create large works to be displayed internationally.