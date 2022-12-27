Left Of The Dial - Our Favorites Songs from 2022

What an absolutely amazing year it was for new music. The highlights included Khruangbin and Leon Bridges’ terrific follow up to Texas Sun, Texas Moon. Local favorites Tank Top, after already releasing 2 new singles and a split EP with Dunies in 2022, capped off the year with Easy Living, a 7 track LP with a slightly darker tone than their previous material. Lee Fields reunited with Daptone Records’ Gabrial Roth (aka Bosco Man) to produce a deep well of Memphis Soul with Sentimental Fool. The ever prolific King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard dropped 5 albums during the year including Changes, a record with every track centered around one chord change. Wet Leg’s self titled debut full length lived up to the hype created by the surprise 2021 hit single “Chaise Lounge”. And after a 5 year wait, Alvvays returned without missing a beat with Blue Rev.

It was really tough to get the list down to 50 and there were many deserving honorable mentions. We’ll spin as many as we can squeeze into 2 hours on Left Of The Dial on Friday December 30 at 10 pm. Please enjoy our playlist of 50 of our favorite songs from the year that was 2022.