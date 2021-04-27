Mozart's Attic Sunday May 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

This Sunday we’ll hear the second in our series of the three ballets scored by Igor Stravinsky for Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes in the years before World War I — compositions that estabished him as one of the major composers of that new century.

Petrushka is the sad tale of a love triangle gone bad among three puppets at the pre-lenten Shrovetide fair. Like The Firebird before it, and The Rite of Spring to follow, Petrushka introduced Russian themes and folklore to its Parisian audience. Ballet would never be quite the same.