Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

Published April 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
After his shocking ballet, The Rite of Spring</em>, Igor Stravinsky branched out in surprising directions.
Victoria & Albert Museum, London
Serge Diaghilev (left) and Igor Stravinsky (right), black and white photograph, Spain, 1921.

This Sunday we’ll hear the second in our series of the three ballets scored by Igor Stravinsky for Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes in the years before World War I — compositions that estabished him as one of the major composers of that new century.

Petrushka is the sad tale of a love triangle gone bad among three puppets at the pre-lenten Shrovetide fair. Like The Firebird before it, and The Rite of Spring to follow, Petrushka introduced Russian themes and folklore to its Parisian audience. Ballet would never be quite the same.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
