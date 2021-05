It was in 1896 that Richard Strauss tried to express Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophies through music.

72 years later, Stanley Kubrick chose Also Sprach Zarathustra as the introductory theme for his science-fiction movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Strauss’s music was suddenly all over the world.

We’ll go light on the Nietzsche as we see what Zarathustra has to say this Sunday.