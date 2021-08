1920s bandleader Paul Whiteman, the self-proclaimed King of Jazz, worked to earn respect for his music by involving classically-trained composers like Leo Sowerby; songwriters for the Broadway stage, like George Gershwin; and up-by-their-bootstraps arrangers, like Ferde Grofe in his programs.

Jazz meets classical: it was a daring concept, and success was mixed. We’ll look at some of this music on this Sunday’s program.