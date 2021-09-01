Mozart's Attic - Niccolo Paganin, Harold in Italy

Niccolo Paganini, perhaps the most flamboyant and famous violinist of his time, acquired a new viola — a different instrument for him — and he wanted to show it off. But concert music for viola is pretty scarce: virtuoso music even more so. Paganini’s solution was to commission Hector Berlioz to write a concert showpiece.

The work never became the viola tour de force that Paganini was seeking, but Berlioz kept writing, and the result was Harold in Italy, a symphonic work inspired by Lord Byron’s poem Childe Harold. It’s safe to say that Lord Byron would have been aghast. We’ll hear it this Sunday on Mozart’s Attic.

