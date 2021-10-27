Mozart's Attic Sunday October 31st at 6:00 p.m.

Modeste Moussorgsky wrote his Pictures at an Exhibition for piano, but over the years there have been a few others who have toyed with his score, arranging it for other ensembles and adding instrumental color to Moussorgsky’s program music. Maurice Ravel notably scored it for full symphony orchestra in 1922.

In 1972, Calvin Hampton transcribed Pictures at an Exhibition for organ, and we’ll hear that this Sunday. Bring your best loudspeakers to the Attic this week.