We have a musical curiosity and historic recording on Mozart’s Attic this week.

In 1913, Arthur Nikisch and the Berlin Philharmonic made the first known recording of a complete symphony (Beethoven’s Fifth, of course). Nikisch was an international star in a time when many conductors relied more on flamboyance than scholarship. Nikisch was different and his musicianship stands out on this old, old recording. See what you think, this Sunday at six.