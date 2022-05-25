© 2022 WFIT
WFIT Public Radio for the Space Coast
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 29th at 6:00 p.m.

Published May 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Benjamin Britten wrote his War Requiem for the consecration of new cathedral in Coventry, England, to stand next to the ruins of the 14th-century church that had been destroyed in a World War II bombing raid.

The air raid was in 1940, and the dedication services were in 1962, when it seemed just possible that the European wars were finally over and done with.

Well, they weren’t, and we’ll hear a performance of Britten’s anti-war paean, timely once again, on this Sunday’s program.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
