© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mozartsattic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday June 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Published June 15, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT
Jules_Arnout_-_Meyerbeer's_Robert_le_diable_at_the_Académie_impériale_de_Musique,_Théâtre_de_l'Opéra.jpeg
wikimedia commons
Performance of the première production (21-11-1831) of Giacomo Meyerbeer's Robert le diable at the Académie impériale de Musique, Théâtre de l'Opéra.

This week we highlight French music for the stage in the mid-19th century with a couple of overtures from the comic operas and a complete performance of Adolphe Adam’s ballet Giselle, a tale of seduction, betrayal, and revenge from a cadre of ghosts. It was a hit in 1840 and in subsequent revivals into the 20th century — even including a production by Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes.

This is French music in its olden style before the time of the impressionists, the nationalists, and the avant garde.

Tags

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)