Mozart's Attic Sunday July 10th at 6:00 p.m.

This Sunday we start a project that will continue until sometime next spring; a cycle of the complete symphonies of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

We begin at the beginning: the Symphony No. 1, written when Mozart was eight years old.

And a warning here: once you hear these melodies, you may have some trouble getting them out of your head.

It’s one of music’s most remarkable tales: the development of a child prodigy through to his maturity, along with the development of the symphony itself in the second half of the 18th century, each contributing to the other.