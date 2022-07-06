© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mozartsattic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday July 10th at 6:00 p.m.

Published July 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
MTU3ODc4Njg0ODU0NjU4Mzc3.jpeg
Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images
/
Mozart at age 7.

This Sunday we start a project that will continue until sometime next spring; a cycle of the complete symphonies of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

We begin at the beginning: the Symphony No. 1, written when Mozart was eight years old.

And a warning here: once you hear these melodies, you may have some trouble getting them out of your head.

It’s one of music’s most remarkable tales: the development of a child prodigy through to his maturity, along with the development of the symphony itself in the second half of the 18th century, each contributing to the other.

Tags

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)