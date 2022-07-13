Mozart's Attic Sunday July 17th at 6:00 p.m.

Our cycle of the Mozart symphonies continues this week with the Symphony No. 2 in Bb major, another one written when he was eight years old. While the First Symphony appears to be largely the genuine effort of a child prodigy, we think Papa Leopold Mozart helped with this one, probably quite a bit.

Nonetheless, for the sake of argument, let us assume that the melodies came from Wolfgang Amadeus, and that even with his father’s help (or interference), this is still a Mozart symphony.