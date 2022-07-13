© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mozartsattic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday July 17th at 6:00 p.m.

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Wolfgang-Amadeus-Mozart-Maria-An.jpeg
The Mozart family: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (seated at piano) with his sister Maria Anna (left) and his parents, Leopold and Anna Maria; oil on canvas by Johann Nepomuk della Croce, c. 1780–81; Mozart House, Salzburg, Austria.

Our cycle of the Mozart symphonies continues this week with the Symphony No. 2 in Bb major, another one written when he was eight years old. While the First Symphony appears to be largely the genuine effort of a child prodigy, we think Papa Leopold Mozart helped with this one, probably quite a bit.

Nonetheless, for the sake of argument, let us assume that the melodies came from Wolfgang Amadeus, and that even with his father’s help (or interference), this is still a Mozart symphony.

Tags

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)