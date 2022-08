We’ll look at the schism in 19th-century Russian music this week: Romanticism versus Orientalism, with examples from Tchaikovsky, Moussorgsky, Rimsky-Korsakov and others.

And of course we’ll check in with the Traveling Mozarts as we continue with the cycle of Wolfgang’s symphonies. He’s eleven years old now, and set to premiere his newest symphony with himself and his sister playing in a tavern in the present-day Czech Republic. How did that happen?