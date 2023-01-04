© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Book One Piano Preludes of Claude Debussy

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published January 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST
Claude Debussy

This week we begin a short cycle of the Book One Piano Preludes of Claude Debussy, twelve little impressionist vignettes from the end of the Gilded Age.

Then we return to the series of the complete Mozart symphonies, a project we began last July and put in abeyance for a few weeks during the holiday season. We’re up to Number 23 this week. It’s 1773, and Mozart is now 17 years old, no longer the child wonder, but on the cusp of musical maturity.

Sunday January 8th at 6:00 p.m on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)