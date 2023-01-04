Mozart's Attic: Book One Piano Preludes of Claude Debussy

This week we begin a short cycle of the Book One Piano Preludes of Claude Debussy, twelve little impressionist vignettes from the end of the Gilded Age.

Then we return to the series of the complete Mozart symphonies, a project we began last July and put in abeyance for a few weeks during the holiday season. We’re up to Number 23 this week. It’s 1773, and Mozart is now 17 years old, no longer the child wonder, but on the cusp of musical maturity.

Sunday January 8th at 6:00 p.m on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.