Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday February 5th: Gustav Mahler’s Eighth Symphony

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published February 2, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST
Gustav Mahler

Our featured work this Sunday will be Gustav Mahler’s Eighth Symphony, certainly one of the most ambitious musical works of the last century.

So massive are the forces called for that the Eighth is popularly known as “The Symphony of a Thousand.” The complexity of the symphony goes beyond numbers, however, and Sir George Solti leads an alll-star performance of Mahler’s monumental opus.

Sunday evening at 6:00 on WFIT 89.5 FM, WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
