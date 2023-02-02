Mozart's Attic Sunday February 5th: Gustav Mahler’s Eighth Symphony

Our featured work this Sunday will be Gustav Mahler’s Eighth Symphony, certainly one of the most ambitious musical works of the last century.

So massive are the forces called for that the Eighth is popularly known as “The Symphony of a Thousand.” The complexity of the symphony goes beyond numbers, however, and Sir George Solti leads an alll-star performance of Mahler’s monumental opus.

Sunday evening at 6:00