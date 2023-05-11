Mozart's Attic Sunday May 14th: Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem

We all know what happened to Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette after the French Revolution. Years later they were given a proper royal funeral with music commissioned for the occasion.

Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem was written for the occasion, and so popular did it become that it gained a virtual monopoly over memorial services in Europe for many years. Then it suddenly disappeared from the repertoire, and it remains relatively obscure to this day. We’ll unearth it for this week’s program.