p1694681-MozartsAttic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday May 14th: Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
p020m6mr.jpg
Luigi Cherubini

We all know what happened to Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette after the French Revolution. Years later they were given a proper royal funeral with music commissioned for the occasion.

Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem was written for the occasion, and so popular did it become that it gained a virtual monopoly over memorial services in Europe for many years. Then it suddenly disappeared from the repertoire, and it remains relatively obscure to this day. We’ll unearth it for this week’s program.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
