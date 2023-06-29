Mozart's Attic: 19th century American music
American music didn’t get much respect in the Old World in the19th century, and maybe one reason for that was that it had little of what could be called a distinctive American voice.
This would all change later on with the coming of the Jazz Age, but in the meantime there were a few composers who didn’t fit the traditional mold.
We’ll look at two of them, Louis Moreau Gottschalk and Scott Joplin on this Sunday’s program.
