© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Music of the Italian Renaissance

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published July 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT
The Musical Society (1688- Francois Puget)
The Musical Society (1688- Francois Puget)

We’re going to spend some time in the Italian Renaissance this week, with music from Venice, Bologna, Milan, Mantua, and some of the other city-states and republics that served as musical centers in the 15th, 16th, and early 17th centuries.

Then we’ll move up a few years for some music by some composers who applied for a job with the court orchestra of Dresden. Among those who were passed over: George Philipp Telemann and J.S. Bach.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)