Mozart's Attic: Music of the Italian Renaissance

We’re going to spend some time in the Italian Renaissance this week, with music from Venice, Bologna, Milan, Mantua, and some of the other city-states and republics that served as musical centers in the 15th, 16th, and early 17th centuries.

Then we’ll move up a few years for some music by some composers who applied for a job with the court orchestra of Dresden. Among those who were passed over: George Philipp Telemann and J.S. Bach.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.