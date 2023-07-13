© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: William Bolcom's setting of William Blake's Songs of Innocence and Experience

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT

The multi-talented English poet and artist William Blake published his Songs of Innocence and Experience in 1789.

American composer William Bolcom devoted 25 years to setting Blake’s compendium as a song cycle, which required the musical resources of the University of Michigan to perform, and will require nearly an entire program of Mozart’s Attic to present.

It’s unlikely that the work will ever be commercially recorded again, and unlikelier still that it will be broadcast in its entirety again on a Florida radio station, but we’ll have it this week as our featured work.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
