Mozart's Attic: William Bolcom's setting of William Blake's Songs of Innocence and Experience

The multi-talented English poet and artist William Blake published his Songs of Innocence and Experience in 1789.

American composer William Bolcom devoted 25 years to setting Blake’s compendium as a song cycle, which required the musical resources of the University of Michigan to perform, and will require nearly an entire program of Mozart’s Attic to present.

It’s unlikely that the work will ever be commercially recorded again, and unlikelier still that it will be broadcast in its entirety again on a Florida radio station, but we’ll have it this week as our featured work.

