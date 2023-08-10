© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Dvorak in America

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published August 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Wikipedia

As a protégé of Brahms, Antonin Dvorak had a noteworthy resume in Europe when he was tapped to run a new Gilded-Age philanthropic conservatory in New York in 1892.

The conservatory didn’t last long, and neither did the Gilded Age, but what Dvorak heard in the New World — and what he did with what he heard — represented a wholly new direction for American composers, and gave us a couple of timeless masterpieces to boot.

Dvorak in America: we’ll trace his path this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)