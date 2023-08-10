Mozart's Attic: Dvorak in America

As a protégé of Brahms, Antonin Dvorak had a noteworthy resume in Europe when he was tapped to run a new Gilded-Age philanthropic conservatory in New York in 1892.

The conservatory didn’t last long, and neither did the Gilded Age, but what Dvorak heard in the New World — and what he did with what he heard — represented a wholly new direction for American composers, and gave us a couple of timeless masterpieces to boot.

