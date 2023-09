Jean-Philipe Rameau was a contemporary of Bach, Handel, and Scarlatti, but a distinctive ornate French flair sets his orchestral music apart from the others.

We’ll feature some music from the days of the Bourbon kings, Louis XIV and XV, on this week’s program.

