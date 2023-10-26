© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Franz Josef Haydn's Oratorio The Seasons

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published October 26, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn

Unlike Antonio Vivaldi’s famous Four Seasons, Franz Josef Haydn's Oratorio The Seasons looks at the passage of the year from the perspective of the country folk in an allegorical portrayal of a year well spent and a life well lived.

As old Papa Haydn’s days were coming to an end, a country bumpkin by the name of Beethoven, newly arrived on the scene, was making a name for himself, and his music was very different indeed, as we’ll hear this Sunday night.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
