Mozart's Attic: Franz Josef Haydn's Oratorio The Seasons

Unlike Antonio Vivaldi’s famous Four Seasons, Franz Josef Haydn's Oratorio The Seasons looks at the passage of the year from the perspective of the country folk in an allegorical portrayal of a year well spent and a life well lived.

As old Papa Haydn’s days were coming to an end, a country bumpkin by the name of Beethoven, newly arrived on the scene, was making a name for himself, and his music was very different indeed, as we’ll hear this Sunday night.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.