© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Two Hungarian-born composers, Franz Liszt and Bela Bartok

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST
Bela Bartok was the scholar/folklorist who preserved the music of the village people of eastern Europe with primitive recording devices. Either way, they popularized music that was unlike anything that had been heard in the western halls and salons before.
picture-alliance/dpa
Bela Bartok

We’re going to hear a pair of piano concerti this Sunday by two Hungarian-born composers whose slightly overlapping lifespans covered a stretch of nearly 140 years — years from the height of the Hapsburg Empire to the tumultuous times of the last century.

Franz Liszt was the flamboyant superstar pianist. Bela Bartok was the scholar/folklorist who preserved the music of the village people of Eastern Europe with primitive recording devices. Either way, they popularized music that was unlike anything that had been heard in the western halls and salons before.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Stay Connected
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)