Mozart's Attic: Two Hungarian-born composers, Franz Liszt and Bela Bartok

We’re going to hear a pair of piano concerti this Sunday by two Hungarian-born composers whose slightly overlapping lifespans covered a stretch of nearly 140 years — years from the height of the Hapsburg Empire to the tumultuous times of the last century.

Franz Liszt was the flamboyant superstar pianist. Bela Bartok was the scholar/folklorist who preserved the music of the village people of Eastern Europe with primitive recording devices. Either way, they popularized music that was unlike anything that had been heard in the western halls and salons before.

