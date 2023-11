There’s no great musical tradition surrounding Thanksgiving — no carols, no Turkey Oratorios; the best we can do is to gather up some of the music that was being heard around England and Holland around 1620.

So that’s what we’ll do: a concert of "Tunes the Pilgrims Left Behind" on this week’s program.

