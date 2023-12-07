Mozart's Attic: Celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven's Birthday

We're celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven's birthday on Mozart's Attic this Sunday with an all-Beethoven program chock full of his music, including some of his triumphs ....... and a couple of his turkeys as well.

He was arguably the greatest composer of his time, and all music since his time bears his influence. There are 253 candles on the cake, and the party starts at six.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.