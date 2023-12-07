© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven's Birthday

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST

We're celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven's birthday on Mozart's Attic this Sunday with an all-Beethoven program chock full of his music, including some of his triumphs ....... and a couple of his turkeys as well.

He was arguably the greatest composer of his time, and all music since his time bears his influence. There are 253 candles on the cake, and the party starts at six.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)