© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Christmas Eve & Handel's Messiah

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published December 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST

This Sunday is Christmas Eve, and of course we'll have three hours of Christmas music -- not the songs we've been hearing seemingly everywhere for a month, but a wide variety of curiosities, celebrations, and sometimes just plain whimsy from the boxes and stacks of Mozart's Attic.

And after our regular program, at nine o'clock, we'll have a special presentation of Handel's Messiah taking us up to midnight.

And that's when Santa's due to arrive!

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic HolidaysClassical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)