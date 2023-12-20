Mozart's Attic: Christmas Eve & Handel's Messiah

This Sunday is Christmas Eve, and of course we'll have three hours of Christmas music -- not the songs we've been hearing seemingly everywhere for a month, but a wide variety of curiosities, celebrations, and sometimes just plain whimsy from the boxes and stacks of Mozart's Attic.

And after our regular program, at nine o'clock, we'll have a special presentation of Handel's Messiah taking us up to midnight.

And that's when Santa's due to arrive!

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.