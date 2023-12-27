Mozart's Attic: Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue

George Gershwin wrote his Rhapsody in Blue, and Ferde Grofe orchestrated it for a jazz band all within five weeks in 1924. This is not the Rhapsody as most of us know it today.

As for Gershwin, he cut a player piano roll of a keyboard reduction of part of the Rhapsody in 1925.

What would happen if Gershwin via piano roll were to "jam" with a modern jazz band using Grofe's score? That's what we'll find out this Sunday.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.