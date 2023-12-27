Mozart's Attic: Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue

© 2023 WFIT
Published December 27, 2023
George Gershwin's most famous works include Rhapsody in Blue, An American in Paris and the opera Porgy and Bess.
George Gershwin's most famous works include Rhapsody in Blue, An American in Paris and the opera Porgy and Bess.

George Gershwin wrote his Rhapsody in Blue, and Ferde Grofe orchestrated it for a jazz band all within five weeks in 1924. This is not the Rhapsody as most of us know it today.

As for Gershwin, he cut a player piano roll of a keyboard reduction of part of the Rhapsody in 1925.

What would happen if Gershwin via piano roll were to "jam" with a modern jazz band using Grofe's score? That's what we'll find out this Sunday.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

