Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Music from Renaissance Flanders

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published February 2, 2024 at 2:53 PM EST

This week we take a look at some music from Renaissance Flanders, the area of today's Belgium and Netherlands, a busy cultural crossroads that became a center for music and also the business of music -- two quite different things.

Some of the Flemish wrote the music, some published it using the newfangled printing press, and still some others made fine and complicated instruments that are still in use today.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
