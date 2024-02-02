Mozart's Attic: Music from Renaissance Flanders

This week we take a look at some music from Renaissance Flanders, the area of today's Belgium and Netherlands, a busy cultural crossroads that became a center for music and also the business of music -- two quite different things.

Some of the Flemish wrote the music, some published it using the newfangled printing press, and still some others made fine and complicated instruments that are still in use today.

