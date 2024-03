This week we will feature a special three-hour presentation of Johann Sebastian Bach's Good Friday oratorio, The Passion according to Saint Matthew.

Written in 1727 to present the story of the crucifixion in music for vesper services, cheerful it is not, but many consider it to be Bach's greatest work

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.