Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: The French High Baroque and Dmitri Shostakovich.

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published April 18, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT
Dmitri Shostakovich
Wikipedia
Dmitri Shostakovich

We begin in the French High Baroque this week and then continue our look at the Symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich in the context of their times this week, somewhere along the way stopping to hear the music of a composer who thought Johannes Brahms was trying to kill him.

As we say, you never know what you might come across in the attic.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
