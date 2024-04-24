© 2024 WFIT
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic:

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:58 PM EDT
Dmitri Shostakovich

We're going to look at some music this Sunday from places we don't generally associate with Western classical music as we sample the works of composers from South America, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Then we continue our progress through the symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich and the times in which they were written. This week's Symphony -- the 3rd -- was written in 1930 as Stalin consolidated power, becoming the undisputed leader of the now-totalitarian state.

Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org., or ask your smart speaker to to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
