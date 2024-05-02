Mozart's Attic: Shostakovich, The "Missing Symphony"

Dmitri Shostakovich's Fourth was in rehearsal for its premiere in Leningrad in 1936 when party functionaries arrived and announced that the performance wasn't going to take place. The reason?None was necessary. The symphony simply disappeared for 25 years.

A grim Shostakovich didn't protest. People were also starting to simply disappear -- and not just for 25 years. We'll hear the Missing Symphony this Sunday as we continue our cycle of the Shostakovich symphonies in the context of their times.

