Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Shostakovich, The "Missing Symphony"

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Dmitri Shostakovich in the 1940s

Dmitri Shostakovich's Fourth was in rehearsal for its premiere in Leningrad in 1936 when party functionaries arrived and announced that the performance wasn't going to take place. The reason?None was necessary. The symphony simply disappeared for 25 years.

A grim Shostakovich didn't protest. People were also starting to simply disappear -- and not just for 25 years. We'll hear the Missing Symphony this Sunday as we continue our cycle of the Shostakovich symphonies in the context of their times.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
