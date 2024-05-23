© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Mozart's Attic: No.7 in our series of the symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
Lev Ivanov/RIA Novosti
Dmitri Shostakovich

We come to No.7 in our series of the symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich, written largely while the city was under siege. Shostakovich had been labeled an "Enemy of the People" not long before; now he was a "Hero of the Soviet Union."

Lucky for him, the meaning of the symphony was misunderstood..... And he had the good sense not to disagree.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)