Mozart's Attic: Gershwin Concerto in F and the "Hero of the Soviet Union"

The names of Oscar Levant and Andre Kostelanetz aren't as familiar as they were back in the 1930s and 40s when Levant was much associated with George Gershwin and Kostelanetz was a leading conductor of popular orchestral music.

In 1942 they teamed up for a recording of the Gershwin Concerto in F, and we'll hear the results this Sunday.

And then we'll check in on Dmitri Shostakovich, once an "Enemy of the People," and now suddenly a "Hero of the Soviet Union."

