© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Gershwin Concerto in F and the "Hero of the Soviet Union"

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
André Kostelanetz

The names of Oscar Levant and Andre Kostelanetz aren't as familiar as they were back in the 1930s and 40s when Levant was much associated with George Gershwin and Kostelanetz was a leading conductor of popular orchestral music.

In 1942 they teamed up for a recording of the Gershwin Concerto in F, and we'll hear the results this Sunday.

And then we'll check in on Dmitri Shostakovich, once an "Enemy of the People," and now suddenly a "Hero of the Soviet Union."

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)