He frolics in the Spring and then he complains about the Summer heat and bugs.

He joins in the harvest festivities around the wine barrel in the Fall, and kvetches about the snow come Winter.

Antonio Vivaldi -- who never lived in Florida -- tells us about The Four Seasons back where he came from on this Sunday's program.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on 89.5 FM, WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.