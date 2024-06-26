Mozart's Attic: Vladimir Ashkenazy is both soloist and conductor in a performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto

Vladimir Ashkenazy is both soloist and conductor in a performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto this Sunday. Beethoven had lost his race against time and against progressive deafness, and this would be his final concerto.

Then we check in on Dmitri Shostakovich as he continues in his symphonic cavalcade of 20th-century world events -- this time another look at the Revolution of 1917 as we continue our series of his symphonies.

Sunday at 6:00 p.,m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.