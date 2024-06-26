© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Vladimir Ashkenazy is both soloist and conductor in a performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published June 26, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Vladimir Ashkenazy
Keith Saunders
/
harrisonparrott.com
Vladimir Ashkenazy

Vladimir Ashkenazy is both soloist and conductor in a performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto this Sunday. Beethoven had lost his race against time and against progressive deafness, and this would be his final concerto.

Then we check in on Dmitri Shostakovich as he continues in his symphonic cavalcade of 20th-century world events -- this time another look at the Revolution of 1917 as we continue our series of his symphonies.

Sunday at 6:00 p.,m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)