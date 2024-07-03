© 2024 WFIT
Mozart's Attic: Dmitri Shostakovitch's 13th Symphony

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published July 3, 2024 at 12:42 PM EDT
Composer Dmitri Shostakovich, poet Evgeny Evtushenko, and soloist Vitali Gromadsky at the premiere of Shostakovich's 13th Symphony, 1962. The symphony is a setting of five poems by Evtushenko, with the first being "Babi Yar," a protest against anti-Semitism.
Semyon Khenkin / DSCH Publishers
After decades of working under the Soviet thumb, Dmitri Shostakovich finally vented his own frustration and rage in his 13th Symphony, a musical setting of the already suppressed poetry of Yevgeny Yevtushenko.

Starting with a blistering account of the enormous massacres at Babi Yar in present-day Ukraine. Shostakovich and Yevtushenklo next condemn the egos of the dictators. Next comes a tribute to the Russian women who endured the war and its aftermath, and whose reward was now to be cheated at the state store. Likewise, those who endured gunfire and shelling and who now have to worry about an untoward remark landing them in prison. Finally there is a bitter condemnation of the bureaucrats and toadies who make their living in the system, accomplishing nothing for society.

What did he REALLY think all those years? This symphony ought to dispel all doubts.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
