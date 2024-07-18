© 2024 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: The conclusion of the 15 Shostakovich symphonies series

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published July 18, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT

As we conclude our series of the 15 Shostakovich symphonies this Sunday, we also look in on four of his contemporaries to see how they dealt with the state of music in the Soviet Union.

Rachmaninoff left, Shostakovich and Khachaturian stayed, Stravinsky stayed away, and Prokofiev left then came back. Yet disparate as their stories are, these five largely represent Russian music in a time of turmoil.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)