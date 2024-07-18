Mozart's Attic: The conclusion of the 15 Shostakovich symphonies series

As we conclude our series of the 15 Shostakovich symphonies this Sunday, we also look in on four of his contemporaries to see how they dealt with the state of music in the Soviet Union.

Rachmaninoff left, Shostakovich and Khachaturian stayed, Stravinsky stayed away, and Prokofiev left then came back. Yet disparate as their stories are, these five largely represent Russian music in a time of turmoil.

