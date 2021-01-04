On The FlipSide's 5th Annual Tribute to David Bowie

FIVE YEARS

This Monday night January 4th, On The FlipSide will present its 5th Annual Tribute to the man who fell from earth, David Bowie.

Of course, there will be lots of great tunes by David, people he worked with, and various contemporaries.

BUT, This year we've got some special guests saying a few words for their friend David Bowie!!!

On The FlipSide of course airs Monday Nights only on WFIT 7-10pm

OH!!! Visit my YouTube to hear great past interviews!

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! My first art for 2021, Candy Clark, co-star American Graffitti, and The Man Who Fell To Earth with David Bowie