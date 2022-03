As part of our Spring Fund Drive, I am donating this piece of art I created over the weekend while thinking of my Ukrainian heritage.

Approx 10x10 inks on heavy drawing board.

The piece will be available as a premium, during On The FlipSide tonight 7-10pm. For a minimum $200 donation for the WFIT Fund Drive, Java John will personally sign the back of this original piece of art for you. And let you keep it!

peace for Ukraine!

Java John