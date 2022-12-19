The Lucy Show Best of 2022

So much great new music this year, I had a hella time narrowing down to a bite size piece. In fact, I'm gonna utilize the month of January to feature my other favorites. These are the top picks but only scratch the surface of a fantastic year in music! I can't wait to see what 2023 has in store!

Song / Artist

If You Were Someone I Loved / S.G. Goodman

Sentimental Fool / Lee Fields

Welcome 2 Club XIII / Drive-By Truckers

Closer / Sorry

Body Paint / Arctic Monkeys

Divebomb / The Go! Team

Been To The Mountain / Margo Price

Man Mirrors / Alvvays

Roman Holiday / Fontaines D.C.

Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty) / Horsegirl

Understood / Built To Spill

Oh Betty / Fantastic Negrito

Shake / Santigold

Palm Slave / Art d’Ecco

Down / Hot Chip

Talking’ to Myself / Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Burning / Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Through Me / Beach House

Bad Love / Dehd

stabilise / Nilüfer Yanya