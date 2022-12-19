The Lucy Show Best of 2022
So much great new music this year, I had a hella time narrowing down to a bite size piece. In fact, I'm gonna utilize the month of January to feature my other favorites. These are the top picks but only scratch the surface of a fantastic year in music! I can't wait to see what 2023 has in store!
Song / Artist
If You Were Someone I Loved / S.G. Goodman
Sentimental Fool / Lee Fields
Welcome 2 Club XIII / Drive-By Truckers
Closer / Sorry
Body Paint / Arctic Monkeys
Divebomb / The Go! Team
Been To The Mountain / Margo Price
Man Mirrors / Alvvays
Roman Holiday / Fontaines D.C.
Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty) / Horsegirl
Understood / Built To Spill
Oh Betty / Fantastic Negrito
Shake / Santigold
Palm Slave / Art d’Ecco
Down / Hot Chip
Talking’ to Myself / Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Burning / Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Through Me / Beach House
Bad Love / Dehd
stabilise / Nilüfer Yanya