Disney Cruise Line To Set Sail On 2-Night COVID Test Cruise

Disney Cruise Line will finally set sail later this month.

The company released a statement Tuesday saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved its request to conduct a two-night simulation cruise on June 29th on the Disney Dream departing from Port Canaveral.

The federal government is getting ready to let cruises sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated against the virus.

But Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning business from requiring proof of vaccination, so cruise lines must prove the effectiveness of their COVID-19 safety protocols on test cruises.

