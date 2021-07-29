Accident on ISS Scrubs Friday Starliner Launch

The mission to launch a Boeing spacecraft Friday from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed by an accident aboard the International Space Station.

An external Russian module attached to the ISS, unexpectedly started firing its thrusters Thursday afternoon, causing the space station to lose attitude control. Ground controllers fought back by firing other thrusters on the ISS to restore attitude control.

There was no evidence of any damage to the station, and the cause of the thruster firing remains under investigation. But NASA postponed the launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner, which was scheduled for Friday afternoon. Teams are now targeting launch for Aug. 3 launch at 1:20 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

