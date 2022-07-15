Supplies, science launch to space station from Kennedy Space Center

More than 4,700 pounds of cargo launched Thursday evening from Kennedy Space Center on a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Along with supplies for the orbiting astronauts, SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon capsule will also contain a variety of scientific research and technology for study at the station.

AdventHealth’s Translational Research Center in Orlando is participating in one of those studies, which is sending human cells to space, aiming to better understand immune function and aging.

Other experiments include a student-run experiment to detect water-borne pathogens on the space station, a testing of a space-based laundry detergent, and looking at how fabrics that may one day be used for spacesuits perform in the harsh conditions of space. All of which could help astronauts travel farther and longer in space.

The capsule is launching on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, now the 25th resupply mission by the private company.

The capsule will dock autonomously to the station Saturday morning. It will spend about a month attached to the orbiting lab before returning back to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

