Remembering Columbia Space Shuttle 20 years later with former astronaut and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly

20 years ago today, the Columbia Space Shuttle veered out of control and broke apart above Texas after a successful 16-day mission in space. All seven astronauts on board were lost.

Arizona Democratic Sen. and former astronaut Mark Kelly joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to talk about the tragedy, what NASA has learned since and the future of space exploration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.