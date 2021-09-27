WFIT's Fall Membership Drive September 27th - October 3rd

Keeping You Connected Since 1975 Through the Power of Radio!

Radio reaches out and touches you. It makes you laugh, makes you cry, and provides that personal connection we rely on to get us through these challenging days.

If that just summed up the programming that you turn to on WFIT, then now is a great time to either renew your existing membership or become a new member today.

WFIT - Music and Community Listen • 0:43

Public Radio matters to us. And it matters to you. So, let's make that investment together.

Our Fall Membership Drive is set for Monday, September 27th through Monday October 3rd, but you don't have to wait. Donate conveniently online at wfit.org (red donate button at top right), or mail your membership donation to WFIT, 150 W. University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901.

Let the reason you listen be the reason you support WFIT Space Coast Public Radio!

Be sure to stay informed and entertained no matter where you go - the beach, fishing, on vacation - stream WFIT at wfit.org from anywhere around the world.